Cady Groves, 'This Little Girl' Singer-Songwriter, Dead at Age 30

Singer-songwriter Cady Groves has died. She was 30.

Groves -- best known for the 2012 single "This Little Girl," as well as her most recent single, 2017's "Oil and Water" -- died on Saturday. The news was first revealed by her brother, Cody Groves.

Cody took to Twitter on Sunday, writing, "@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey."

The emotional post refers to Cady's late brothers, Casey and Kelly, who died in 2007 and 2014 respectively, Spin reports.

@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey. pic.twitter.com/l4S3tqWYFy — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

Cody later returned with a longer post to reveal that his sister's death was determined to be a result of natural causes.

"I hate that I even have to do this, but apparently the world and internet is a cluster of twisted misinformation," he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter several hours after his initial announcement. "In my original post I had stated we had no information to try and prevent that, but to expel rumors I will provide an update. The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes."

"She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here," Cody continued.

Cody said that his sister "was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album" and added, "Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on."

After the news broke, some of Cady's friends -- including Time magazine's West Coast Editor Sam Lansky, paid tribute on Instagram.

"My friend Cady Groves died yesterday, which is strange because Cady was more alive than maybe anyone I’ve ever met. She was so wild and funny and fiery," Lansky wrote. "We met in 2012 when I was writing about music and she had just put out her first single after signing to a label, and I remember being just dumbfounded by how good all her songs were: Big, anthemic country-tinged power pop."

"She was one of the most gifted songwriters I’ve ever met, and her voice could communicate the subtlest longing, go from bratty to heartbreaking in an instant. Every song she wrote sounded like the song the heroine in your favorite teen movie sings at the climax," Lansky continued. "I don’t understand why the world never got to hear so many of those songs.

Lansky concluded his emotional tribute, "I talked to her last week, and she sent me new mixes of songs she was getting ready to release; they were so good. I’m so grateful that in my last communication with her, I got to tell her that I loved her. But I will miss her terribly. I hope the world remembers her for the fierce spirit and rare talent she was."

