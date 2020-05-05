Chris Cuomo's Son Mario Has Recovered From Coronavirus
Chris Cuomo's son, Mario, has recovered from the coronavirus.
The CNN journalist's wife, Cristina Cuomo, shared the good news on her Instagram on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after Mario tested positive for COVID-19.
"💛 All you need is 💙," Cristina wrote alongside a photo of 14-year-old Mario with his sisters, 17-year-old Bella and 10-year-old Carolina. "Mario healed, Bella + Carolina stayed safe 😷 and I am so grateful for the the silver lining--more family time, to have antibodies 🌡 and be able to donate."
Cristina also recently recovered from the coronavirus. Though Chris had quarantined himself in the family's basement after he was diagnosed with the disease in March, Cristina and Mario contracted the virus last month.
View this post on Instagram
💛 All you need is 💙 Mario healed, Bella + Carolina stayed safe 😷 and I am so grateful for the the silver lining—more family time, to have antibodies 🌡 and be able to donate. 🙏 Thank you for sharing your corona stories + taking the time to tune into our Purist talks. 💫✨ Purist’s Wellness Series: Please join me on my Instagram Live today, Cinco de Mayo, and every day this week. Here’s what we’ll be talking about: 🌏 GIVING TUESDAY: Today, at 5 p.m. EST, join me on IGLive with a former NBC’s Today Show + CNBC’s Squawk Box host, former Wall St. Exec-turned-TV financial expert, mother of 4, ALEXIS GLICK, CEO of GENYOUth, a nonprofit whose COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund is helping feed our nation’s kids, as 98% of schools are closed, 30 million kids rely on in-school meals for their daily nutrition. GENYOUth needs your help in providing much needed meal delivery + resources. If you miss the IGLive today, please donate: Text SCHOOLS to 20222 to make a one-time $15. donation and don’t forget to confirm your donation when prompted! @genyouthnow @alexisglick .... 🌎📚🎒 .... YOGA: On Wednesday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m. EST, please join me on IG LIVE for our weekly yoga class with ashtanga yogi @erikahalweil. Celebrate the power of consistency in practice and the commitment to the transformation of body, mind + spirit.... 💫🧘♀️🌀 .... GUT HEALTH: On Thursday, May 7, at 5 p.m. EST, please join me and esteemed Dr. Frank Lipman, leader in functional medicine, for an IGLive talk on: building immune resilience in the time of COVID-19. @franklipmanmd .... 🔬🩺🌱 .... MENTAL HEALTH: Friday, May 8, at 5 p.m. EST, please join me on IGLive to hear a special talk with mental health advocate Kevin Hines @kevinhinesstory, suicide survivor, + his wife Margaret on how to manage anxiety and relationships during COVID-19. ❤️🙏🏻👫 @thepurist #PuristWellnessSeries
"The virus worked through the family," Chris explained on Cuomo Prime Time on April 22, while speaking with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "It was me and Christina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he's got the coronavirus."
"It's working it's way through, but they're doing fine," Chris added. "Thank you for your concern, Andrew. Thanks for caring about my family, and about me, and thank you for fighting for the people of your state."
In an interview with ET last month, Cristina opened up about how her family was doing amid quarantine. Watch below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Cristina Cuomo Clarifies Clorox Bath Comments as She Defends Her Method to Treat COVID-19
Cristina Cuomo Is 'Grateful to Be Feeling Well Again' Following Coronavirus Diagnosis
Chris Cuomo Reveals He Tested Negative for Coronavirus Amid Recovery
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.