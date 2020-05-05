Jessica Simpson Says She Felt 'Body Shamed' After Reading Vogue's Met Gala Article, Publication Apologizes

Jessica Simpson says she feels “nauseated” about comments regarding her body in aVogue article about the Met Gala.

The oral history of the glitzy fashion event was written by celebrities and staffers, including former Vogue creative digital director Sally Singer, who recounted sitting at the same table as Simpson one year. Singer declared that Simpson's breasts “maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet.”

“Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger (https://www.vogue.com/article/the-complete-met-gala-oral-history) 😜,” Simpson wrote on Instagram. “But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life.”

“To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating,” Simpson added.

The article was referring to Simpson’s attendance at the 2007 event with then-boyfriend, musician John Mayer.

Simpson, 39, donned a sparkly, plunging, halter-neck gown for the Poiret: King of Fashion theme.

“One year, Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer,” Singer wrote. “She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet ... and then at dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them.”

“And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table,” Singer continued. “He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on.’”

In a statement released to ET, Vogue apologized for how the words had impacted Simpson.

"We are sorry that Jessica felt body-shamed by the anecdote in our Met piece,” the statement reads. “That was never our intent, but we understand her reaction and we apologize for including it."

Jessica Simpson at the 2007 Met Gala. Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Jessica Simpson and John Mayer at the 2007 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Other memories featured in the write-up included Rita Ora recalling how “obsessed” she was with the event while growing up, and Kendall Jenner, who was offered Jared Leto’s fake head, at last year’s gala.

“I remember Jared Leto last year had a mold of his own head. He’s like, 'Take it for the night!' And I’m like, 'This thing is heavy. I have wings! I need to give this back to you.'”

“You almost forget the environment you’re in and then you’ll walk into the bathroom and be like, ‘Oh my God, there’s Jennifer Aniston! Oh my God, Sarah Jessica Parker,’” Jenner also said.

Although the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed until Oct. 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic, fashion lovers across the globe have been encouraged to celebrate fashion from lockdown in the meantime -- by recreating their favorite Met Gala looks and sharing them online.

See more on the Met Gala below.

RELATED CONTENT:

