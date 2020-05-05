Tom Cruise Is Working With NASA to Film a Movie in Space

Tom Cruise's career has taken him all around the world -- and now it's taking him outside of it.

The 57-year-old actor will be making a movie at the International Space Station, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!" he wrote. "We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality."

The news comes after Deadline reported Cruise was working with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX on an action-adventure feature film to be shot in outer space. It would be the first narrative film to be shot out of this world.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

Cruise is known for performing his own stunts -- and increasingly daring ones at that. In 2015's Mission: Impossible -- Rogue Nation, he impressively shot a scene while clutching the side of an Airbus A400 as it took off.

The action star's next film, Top Gun: Maverick, is set to release on Dec. 23, 2020, while production on Mission: Impossible 7 in Italy was recently halted due to the coronavirus.

See more on Cruise in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' Halts Production in Italy Due to Coronavirus

Kate Hudson Says Tom Cruise Once Crashed Her Party by Scaling a Fence

Tom Cruise Takes Flight in Action-Packed 'Top Gun: Maverick' Super Bowl Trailer