'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ashley 'Minnie' Ross' Memorial Will Be Livestreamed for Fans

Late reality star Ashley Ross’ life will be celebrated during an event streaming live to fans on Friday.

The Little Women: Atlanta star, known as Ms. Minnie, died following a hit-and-run accident on April 27. She was 34.

On Tuesday, Ross’ family announced they are hosting a memorial event at Olivet Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, at 6 p.m. ET on Friday.

Attendees will be required to wear face masks, and strict social distancing guidelines will be enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The service will be streamed at msminniemedia.com as well as on Ross’ Instagram account.

Ross’ management team confirmed her death in a statement released to ET last month.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross, a.k.a. 'Ms Minnie,' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit-and-run car accident today, April 27, at the age of 34," the statement said. "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

According to multiple reports, Ross's car hit a curb and collided with another vehicle. Ross was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries while the other driver suffered minor injuries.

Ross appeared on Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta since 2016 and is survived by her mother, Tammy Jackson, her aunt, Veronica Deloney, her uncle, John Deloney, and her grandmother, Rose Deloney.

