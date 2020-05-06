NSYNC Reunites Virtually, Sans Justin Timberlake, to Wish Lance Bass a Happy Birthday

While they might have all been in different places, the members of *NSYNC came together, while apart, for a fun birthday reunion.

Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez surprised their former bandmate Lance Bass for his 41st birthday on Tuesday, and he shared a video of their virtual celebration, held over Zoom, to his Instagram.

Bass -- whose big day was technically on Monday -- made his b-day a Cinco de Mayo party as well, and his friends joined in on the fun rocking themed outfits for the occasion.

"Holy hell! I thought releasing @jax.justaddx was going to be the extent of my bday celebrations. But boy was I wrong!! My loved ones made it so special. I’m still in shock," Bass captioned a video of the reunion.

Bass explained that his special day began with "a parade of cars outside my house with a few friends" and that he had "enough food sent over to feed an army." He even "dug into SIX birthday cakes."

"To top it off, Michael through me a surprise virtual bday party with some of my favorite people! Here’s a sample of how it all went down," Bass wrote. "Thank you to everyone who made this weird birthday the best ever!"

While the reunion wasn't entirely complete -- as fellow former bandmate Justin Timberlake seemingly didn't take part -- the group seemed to have a great time honoring Bass' big day while still practicing social distancing!

