'The Voice': Blake Shelton Shares His Favorite Part About Remote Live Episodes

Blake Shelton doesn't mind filming The Voice remotely -- in fact, he's loving it!

The NBC singing competition had its first remote live show on Monday, and when the coaches checked in with host Carson Daly ahead of Tuesday's results show, Shelton admitted that the unusual production circumstances were giving him a unique look at his team members' home lives.

"I've actually enjoyed it, because I'm actually seeing these artists at their home, in their natural environment, the place that they go when they write a song or they want to record something or just work on music," he said. "It's interesting and I've been able to meet a lot more of my artists' family just because of the way that we're doing that this year, I love it."

"I was just impressed with the level of professionalism that all of our vocalists showed," John Legend added. "They're not playing for an audience, they're playing in their homes and don't have the energy of the live audience there, but they brought it."

Despite being well known as the "weepy" coach, Kelly Clarkson was surprisingly positive about the results show, which saw the Top 17 performers narrowed down to the Top 9.

"I think what I've learned as a coach is there's so much more you can do afterwards with them," she shared. "Everybody knows the name of the game, only one person ends up, you know, winning."

"I did the same job I would have done in person, except I didn't get to hug them," she added of coaching remotely. "It's preparing them and helping them kind of elevate their vocals for their songs and everything. I had a good time. I drove a Can-Am to work and I'm drinking, so I'm great!"

As for first-time coach Nick Jonas, he said he was "rolling with the punches" when it came to narrowing down his team.

"I just told my team exactly that, which is, I've been so grateful this whole time, they've been patient with me as I'm navigating being a new coach, and just loving watching them grow," he said. "Although this is going to be a tough night of elimination, each one of these artists has earned their spot here, and I'm so grateful to have had the chance to work with them."

See who made the Top 9 below!

TEAM BLAKE

America's choice: Todd Tilghman

Blake's choice: Toneisha Harris

TEAM KELLY

America's choice: Micah Iverson

Kelly's choice: Megan Danielle

TEAM JOHN

America's choice: CammWess

John's choice: Zan Fiskum

TEAM NICK

America's choice: Thunderstorm Artis

Nick's choice: Allegra Miles

WILD CARD VOTE

Joanna Serenko (Team Blake)

And #TheVoice Wild Card Instant Save goes to... 😱 pic.twitter.com/IHswcVaqzL — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 6, 2020

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

