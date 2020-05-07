Meek Mill Celebrates His Birthday By Announcing New Baby With Girlfriend Milan Harris
Meek Mill is a father for the third time!
The rapper and his girlfriend, fashion designer Milan Harris, welcomed their first child together. Mill, who turned 33 on Wednesday, thanked fans for "all the birthday love" on Twitter, after sharing that he got the best gift from his lady love.
"Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift," he tweeted, seemingly confirming that Harris gave birth to their baby. Mill is also father to two sons, Rihmeek and Murad. This is Harris' first child.
Earlier in the day, the "Going Bad" rapper had also written, "I’m extremely lucky..... and blessed!" on the social media platform.
Mill announced in since-deleted tweets that Harris was pregnant back in February, while feuding with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj.
Back in December, Harris revealed she was pregnant at her fashion show, though Mill did not comment on it.
"For the first 3.5 months I’ve been super sick and unable to work and move like I use to do," she Instagrammed along with a video of her revealing her baby bump at the end of her show as the audience applauded. "The moment I started feeling even a little better & had more energy I wanted to do my annual fashion show because I pushed it back 2x already this year. Im a creative, so I didn't want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump. I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever."
Yesterday was so amazing. Being able to share my vision and my Journey over the past 7yrs and having my team execute it so perfectly brought me so much joy. Those of you that know me know how I feel about @milanodirouge and knows how I always tie what I’m going through at the time with my fashion show (2016 show I shared the journey of opening the store, 2017 I announced my move to la, 2018 I took all the hate & backlash I received and turned it into a positive message about self hate in the black community) and this year was no different. For the first 3.5 months I’ve been super sick and unable to work and move like I use to do. The moment I started feeling even a little better & had more energy I wanted to do my annual fashion show because I pushed it back 2x already this year. Im a creative, so I didn’t want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump. I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever. We planned this show in 6 weeks and I have to say this was the hardest show we’ve planned to date but all in all I’m so happy with the turn out. Being surrounded by my family, friends, team members, customers and supporters meant so much to me and seeing y’all enjoy the show that we worked so hard on and your reaction to the poets, Ballerina’s, the video of my journey and the reveal of my pregnancy was priceless. Thank you all ❤️ As for the blogs, again those of you that know me know how private I am and know that I dont like being featured on gossip blogs, I’m not a celebrity. I’m just a hard working business woman that use my brand and platform to inspire others to make their dreams a reality, and to never give up on their dreams & that’s how I would like it to stay. I dont want to be apart of that negative blog world. I am a human being, I do not want to wake up to public statements about my private life. I want to continue to decide what i want to share on social and what I dont want to be shared and i have every right to...so Please respect that. Brand @milanodirouge Her @womanaireclub Hair extensions @grandluxextensions Hair @nyelamonetrance Makeup @tyshala Stylist @amiraavee
Congratulations to the family!
