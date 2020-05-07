Rupert Grint Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Georgia Groome

Congrats to Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome!

The two are proud parents of a baby girl, ET confirms. A rep for Grint and Groome tells ET, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

The couple's baby news comes just one month after they announced they were expecting. The actor's rep confirmed the news after Grint, 31, and Groome, 28, were spotted together in London, with Groome's baby bump visible.

Grint -- best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies -- has been extremely private about his personal life, though he's been linked to Groome since 2011. The couple sparked marriage rumors last year, when Groome was snapped wearing a gold band on her left ring finger.

In a recent interview with ET about his AppleTV+ thriller, The Servant, Grint surprisingly said he had only recently watched the first movie in the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

"You watch us grow up through all the awkward teenage stages, and it's not something that I've ever really wanted to revisit," he explained. "[Although] it was a great experience, and I've got great memories."

Despite his own reluctance, Grint said he would definitely show his future kids his Harry Potter films.

"It's kind of surreal, but of course I will," he said. "It was a huge part of my life."

