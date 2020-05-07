Savannah Guthrie Drops Mic Down Her Shirt on 'Today' Show in Funny Live TV Moment

Whoops! Savannah Guthrie had a mic drop on Thursday's Today show that is surely GIF-worthy. The 48-year-old co-anchor was getting ready to read off an introduction when things went south... literally.

"Right before we came on, my mic, which was right here, dropped down my shirt, and I knew I was supposed to read the intro, so I just made a decision to reach out and get it," Guthrie told her colleagues of reaching into her blouse to retrieve the microphone.

Co-anchor Hoda Kotb found the situation highly entertaining, saying, "That timing was perfect. I see a meme in your future or a GIF."

Shaking her head, Guthrie insisted, "It was all very innocent!"

.@savannahguthrie is having a little trouble with her microphone this morning 😂 pic.twitter.com/vqsyacps11 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 7, 2020

Guthrie is currently filming the live morning show from her home as are several of her other co-anchors, while Kotb is in the 30 Rock studios amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to her mic mishap, Guthrie has also had her two children, Vale, 5, and Charley, 3, join her on-air.

The newswoman recently opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier about her decision to stay home and film the show from her house, which is located a couple hours outside of New York City.

"We're all getting a lot of time together, which is actually really great. But also I feel like our kids really need us right now -- whatever age they are -- whether they seem like it or not," she explained. "They know and they sense, even little ones like ours."

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Savannah Guthrie's Kids Get Quarantine Haircuts From Their 'Master' Dad

Savannah Guthrie's Kids Steal the Show When They Join Their Mom on 'Today'

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Working From Home and Parenting During Social Distancing (Exclusive)