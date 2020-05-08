Ariana Grande Packs on the PDA With Dalton Gomez in Her and Justin Bieber's 'Stuck With U' Music Video

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's new music video is here! The pop stars teamed up for "Stuck With U," a quarantine anthem with an uplifting music video to match.

The anticipated clip features videos submitted by friends and fans in quarantine dancing along to the tune. Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lil Dicky, Michael Bublé, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis and Jaden Smith, among others are seen in the clip.

However, fans couldn't help but go wild when towards the end Grande is seen hugging, dancing and then kissing boyfriend Dalton Gomez, seemingly confirming news of their romance.

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend reveal at the end of the #StuckWithU video >>> pic.twitter.com/Ir9ZMqcz6Y — Predictors (@poppredictors) May 8, 2020

News first broke that the 26-year-old singer is dating Los Angeles luxury real estate agent back in March. According to People, they had been privately dating for approximately two months before the initial reports, as Grande didn't want another public relationship.

Watch the video and moment below:

Additionally, fans featured in the video include several first responder families who are a part of the First Responders Children’s Foundation network, as well as frontline medical workers from Los Angeles area hospitals. The video is directed by Grande, Bieber, Scooter Braun, Rory Kramer and Alfredo Flores.

Prior to the video dropping, fans believed that Tiger King's Carole Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, would also be featured in the music video after Bieber shared a clip of the two dressed in animal print and dancing.

However, Grande replied to Bieber's tweet, writing, "for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ..... unique. anyway, 7.5 hours!"

for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ..... unique.

anyway, 7.5 hours ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 7, 2020

Both Grande and Bieber both teased the music video with a short clip prior to its release, which featured medical workers and others dancing to the song.

"i can’t fully articulate ……… howwwww happy i am that we waited this long to do this (the duet thing). this moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song," Grande wrote. "being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborating on this has been so fulfilling and i really just love this song so much."

"grateful to be doing this with my friend and also just wanted to express an enormous thank u to all of the brilliant creatives who worked on this song @freddywexler @gianstone @iamwhitphillips @skylerstonestreet as well as Universal and all of our streaming partners for waiving their fees and really stepping up in support of this greater cause @1strcf, and of course scooter and allison for working so hard to put it all together," she added. "my heart is seriously so full. we’re so close and i cant wait for u all to hear #stuckwithu in a few hours ! love u."

"12 hours to go. #stuckwithu and #stuckwithuvideo out tonight at midnight," Bieber wrote in his post. "Proceeds to a great cause. Thanks. @arianagrande @sb_projects @1strcf"

The song, which dropped at midnight, will see its net proceeds go toward funding grants and scholarships to children of first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic through a partnership with First Responders Children's Foundation and Scooter Braun's SB Projects.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande to Release Duet to Benefit Children Amid COVID-19

Ariana Grande Reflects on Nickelodeon Days As She Wins a 2020 Kids' Choice Award

Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart and More Take the #AllInChallenge for COVID-19 Relief