Katy Perry Announces New Song 'Daisies' — And Taylor Swift Fans Think It's a Collaboration

The pop star and American Idol judge announced on Thursday that her new single, titled "Daisies," from her forthcoming fifth album will be released on May 15. Perry also shared the cover art, which shows her surrounded by flowers as she smiles and looks up at the sky.

"The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020 🌼," she wrote alongside the Instagram post, adding, "THE MUSIC MUST GO ON." Celeb friends, like Demi Lovato and Charlie Puth, couldn't contain their excitement, with Lovato writing, "Cute!!!" and Puth adding, "I LOVE this one."

Perry's fiance, Orlando Bloom, also wrote: "My favorite ❤️🔥"

However, Taylor Swift fans quickly jumped in the comments section, speculating that the new single could be a collaboration with the "Lover" songstress. Swift also posted a new photo of herself, wearing a beige sweater with navy daisies. The flowers on Swift's top resembled the ones on Perry's photos that fans started to freak out.

Swift fans also recalled that May 7, 2019 was when Perry sent Taylor an olive branch, ending their longtime feud.

Perry and Swift were not so subtly feuding since 2014, when Swift told Rolling Stone in a revealing tell-all that she had a beef with a fellow pop star, which inspired her hit song, "Bad Blood."

After years of the two seemingly taking shots at one another, they put the past behind them with Perry extending the olive branch, and then appearing in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video last June.

ET learned at the time that it was the video’s strong pro-LGBTQ rights messaging which convinced Perry to appear in the clip.

"Katy agreed to do the music video because both she and Taylor are on the same page in regard to LGBTQ rights,” a source told ET. “They have both been big activists and feel very passionately about the cause.”

For more on how they buried the hatchet and put the past behind them, see below.

