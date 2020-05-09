Watch the 'Community' Cast's Virtual Reunion Where Donald Glover Finds Out He's Not Part of the Group Chat

The Community cast is back together!

On Saturday, Joel McHale and Ken Jeong released a special episode of their Darkest Timeline podcast that featured their former castmates, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie and Jim Rash, as well as creator Dan Harmon. The virtual reunion was filmed right after the cast did a table read, which will be released on May 18.

After joking around making NSFW comments, they reminisced on working together. "What we made was so hilarious and I'm just so happy we got to do it again," Pudi said. "And doing this show, it was a time in our life, it was just a special time."

Glover later added, "That was really fun. I just feel like at the time, I felt like no one was watching us, which I think allowed us to be ourselves. It felt like I was in a room with my friends and we were just doing bits and playing around."

As the conversation kept going, the friends continued to share memories about their time on set, how Jacobs didn't think she was funny, how Jeong kids grew up with the show and more. At one point, Brown tells Jacobs to share a video in the group chat that prompts Glover to ask, "There's a group chat? I'm not in this group chat."

"You're not in the group chat?" Brown coyly asks, with Glover saying, "I literally, after this, I literally was going to be like, 'We should have a group chat.' There's no group chat?!"

Brown then replied, "I think we assumed you were too busy, Donald."

"So, y'all didn't put me in this group chat," he asked, as everyone started laughing. "Wow, it is kind of funny. Afterwards I was going to be like, 'I should start a group chat.' If I had started one, would you guys have told me there was one already?"

As the others continued to laugh, Jeong cracked, "No, no we wouldn't. We wouldn't have said it."

Fans of the comedy will get to see them again when the Community table read drops on the Sony Pictures Television Community YouTube page on Monday, May 18 at 2 p.m. PT.

The cast is set to read the season 5 episode "Cooperative Polygraphy," a bottle episode in which the study group gathers in the library after Pierce's (Chevy Chase) funeral to hear what he's left them in his will, courtesy of an eccentric estate executor (played by Walton Goggins, who will not be a part of the table read).

The table read will raise money for José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods to support COVID-19 relief efforts. The Darkest Timeline Podcast has also made a donation to both charities as well.

ET spoke with McHale last month, where he shared that he would totally be up for a Community movie.

"I hope it happens. I know that Alison Brie tweeted she got a call from Sony and I think there's a world where it happens, but as you know, a lot has to happen. Scripts have to be written, actors have to be available. I mean, all these steps," he told ET.

"I would do it in a New York minute," he continued, adding, "It's going to be hard to get a hold of Donald [Glover]... Obviously, Donald became -- I mean, I think people on Mercury know who he is. I know that he's the busiest person I know. You know, your John Olivers and obviously Alison, I mean, everyone has gone on to do shows."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Community' Cast to Reunite for Virtual Table Read

Joel McHale Talks 'Community' Movie and His 'Darkest Timeline' Podcast With Ken Jeong (Exclusive)

Joel McHale, Ken Jeong and Other 'Community' Stars Remember Co-Star Richard Erdman After Death at 93