'9-1-1' Finale Sneak Peek: Connie Britton and Rumer Willis Are in Crisis as a Train Derails (Exclusive)

9-1-1is facing a disaster of massive proportions.

On Part 2 of Monday's season 3 finale, titled "What's Next?," Connie Britton and Rumer Willis find themselves at the center of a major emergency situation when a Los Angeles-bound train derails, and we're crossing our fingers that they make it out alive.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the episode, which takes place moments before lives are changed forever, Britton's Abby makes a trip to the bar for an old-fashioned cocktail, while Willis, playing an outspoken musician prepping for a big gig, gets into it with a few annoyed passengers who just want some peace and quiet.

But as the train approaches one part of the tracks, the conductor notices something is not right. "That's not good," he ominously warns, as he pulls hard on the brakes to try to stop the train from impending doom.

Unfortunately, his attempt at saving the train from imminent disaster fails as the train flips, glasses fly and chaos reigns. Watch the clip below.

The season 3 finale of 9-1-1 airs Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

