Jerry Stiller's 'Seinfeld' and 'King of Queens' Co-Stars Pay Tribute to the Late Comedy Legend

The casts of Seinfeld and The King of Queens are paying tribute to their beloved co-star, Jerry Stiller, who died from natural causes at the age of 92.

Leah Remini, who played Jerry's on-screen daughter on The King of Queens, said that she was "lucky enough" to work with him for nine years, "but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather."

"I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together," she wrote on Instagram, referencing his wife, Anne Meara, who died in 2015. "I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family...You will be so very missed Jerry. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Amy & Ben."

"One of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth," Kevin James, who played Jerry's on-screen son-in-law on the popular sitcom, added in his own post. "Thank you for so many incredible memories. I love you and miss you. Requiescat in pace."

See more heartwarming tributes from Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more below:

Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020

Yeah. I adored this man. pic.twitter.com/4YiaTLJh4C — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020

The truth is that this happened all the time with Jerry Stiller. He was so funny and such a dear human being. We loved him. RIP Jerry Stiller.https://t.co/kXL14zMKeX — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 11, 2020

The Seinfeld family lost a legend today. Rest in peace, Jerry Stiller. pic.twitter.com/6sJUDNsoXW — Seinfeld (@SeinfeldTV) May 11, 2020

We’ve lost a true king. Rest in peace, Jerry Stiller. pic.twitter.com/MJDq9yJaJh — The King of Queens (@TheKOQ) May 11, 2020

#RIPJerryStiller. You were a for-real comedy legend, and it's humbling to think about sharing scenes with you. You were on a Yoda-level of comedic skill -- I saw you get a laugh just walking into a kitchen and saying, "Hello, Douglas!" pic.twitter.com/mcgZYpQxTD — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 11, 2020

On stage or off he could put a smile on your face. Photo credit Arlene Gottfried. RIP Jerry Stiller pic.twitter.com/U3fRr9QTwM — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) May 11, 2020

What a comedic hero Jerry Stiller was. Thank you for bringing so much happiness to the world for so many years. I don’t know if there’s a heaven, but if there is, Jerry probably just made Jesus pee his pants from laughing so hard. Rest in love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️⛅️ — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) May 11, 2020

My heart goes out to @RedHourBen & his entire family on this very difficult loss. Thank you Jerry for your brilliant comedic prowess. There was nobody who quite turned a phrase like #JerryStiller & few who got to create a holiday iconically linked to them. Happy eternal Festivus https://t.co/qDb9fFvrHB — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 11, 2020

Sending you love, Ben. What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne, and you. ❤️❤️❤️ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 11, 2020

Pre-9/11, on a plane @ LAX after taping Hollywood Squares, departure delayed due to fog in NY. Flight attendants put on King of Queens. As I'm laughing I realize I'm being watched. I turn and Jerry Stiller is staring at me. "I love watching people enjoy my work." #RIPJerryStiller — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) May 11, 2020

Captain’s Log Stardate 54: As we begin a new week it is sad to hear about the passing of Jerry Stiller; a comedic genius, fellow actor & friend. He will be missed. Condolences to his family. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 11, 2020

Seeing Jerry Stiller on screen instantly made you happy. Just a beloved person in comedy, in NYC, in show business in general. Sending love and condolences to @RedHourBen. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 11, 2020

2020 is really taking its toll. RIP to the GREAT Jerry Stiller. Man....you made me laugh for decades. I even saw you onstage in Shakespeare in the Park in NYC. Rest well. May flights of angels.....❤❤🙏🏿https://t.co/cL2S1LbScT — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 11, 2020

Jerry's son, actor Ben Stiller, confirmed the tragic news on Monday that his father had died.

"I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Ben tweeted. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years."

"He will be greatly missed," he added. "Love you Dad."

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

