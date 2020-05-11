Kate Middleton's Brother James Shaves His Beard and Looks Nearly Unrecognizable

James Middleton is sporting a new quarantine look!

The 33-year-old brother of Kate Middleton took to Instagram on Monday to debut the makeover, in a video featuring his fiancée, Alizee Thevenet.

"Seeing as Alizee and myself were due to get married, well actually this month, she's never seen me without a beard," he explained. "So I thought it was about time I showed her what was behind here ... say goodbye."

"There we go. So I'm off to go and find Alizee," he continued, before his fiancée let out a shriek, exclaiming, "It's so weird! Even when I kiss you, it's different."

James announced last October that he had popped the question to Alizee.

"❤️She said OUI ❤️," he captioned a cute selfie. "Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news #jalizee 🇬🇧🇫🇷."

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother reportedly first met Alizee at the South Kensington Club in 2018, when the French financial analyst said hello to Ella, one of his many Cocker Spaniels.

James then took the relationship public in September 2019, posting a photo of him and his love beaming in matching light-orange sweaters while enjoying a day on the water together. "Sail away with me," he captioned the snap.

Hear more on the Middletons in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton on 'Hard' Struggle to Explain COVID-19 to Her Kids

Kate Middleton Congratulates New Mom Via Video Chat

Princess Charlotte Celebrates 5th Birthday With Pictures Taken by Kate Middleton