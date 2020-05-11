Pregnant Katy Perry Sings 'Baby Mine' While Dressed Like Dumbo's Mom in 'Disney Family Singalong: Volume II'

Sunday night saw the return of ABC's fun Disney Family Singalong, and no star seemed to get in the spirit of the evening quite like Katy Perry.

The pregnant singer joined the remotely taped musical spectacular in one of her signature over-the-top costumes that was perfect for the occasion.

The American Idol judge, who has been very open about the challenges of being pregnant amid the coronavirus crisis, paid tribute to mothers and motherhood by dressing up like Dumbo's Mom for a performance of "Baby Mine" from the 1941 animated classic.

Perry wasn't alone for the number either. The singer cradled in her arms her own little Dumbo -- her pet poodle, Nugget, whom host Ryan Seacrest joking said "requires equal billing" to Perry herself.

As Perry belted out the emotional tune, she was accompanied by some of the most famous Disney scenes featuring parents and their children, from films like Dumbo, Hercules, Mulan, Moana, The Lion King, Frozen and Tarzan among others.

Before the Disney Family Singalong Vol. II kicked off, Perry showed off her wonderfully cartoonish costume in a post she shared to Instagram.

"Have you HERD? It’s the best night of the year - Disney Night/Mother’s Day, and we’ve got a whole trunkful of ❤️👶🏼 for you!" Perry wrote, alongside a photo of herself in costume sitting infront of her home recording setup. "Don’t forget to tune in to @abcnetwork at 7p/6p Central for an ele-phantastic #DisneySingalong and roll straight into the Top 7 reveal singing their favorite Disney songs and mom tributes."

As she mentioned, Perry also rocked the Dumbo's Mom costume for the latest episode of American Idol. This marks the show's third remote episode, and Perry's third costume after dressing up like a giant bottle of hand sanitizer and then a giant toilet paper roll the week after.

Meanwhile, check out the video below to hear more from Perry about how she's been handling her pregnancy journey amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

