Scooter Braun Reveals the Real Reason He Won't Run for Public Office

Scooter Braun says he once entertained the idea of running for office.

In an interview with British GQ, the chairman explains that running for public office was something he considered in the past but no longer wants to pursue.

"Recently I was attacked very publicly by someone I don’t know, someone who refused to have a conversation with me -- and I wish that person nothing but the best and hope that one day a dialogue is had, because I think it all could have been avoided with proper dialogue," he says.

Braun continues, "What it did teach me was that if my children were teenagers, if they were a little bit older, this could have been very hard for them. And I don’t know if I’m comfortable being in public office knowing the amount of ridicule and exposure you get and I don’t know if I want to put my children through that. So right now I’m trying to do the best I can from the private sector."

The entrepreneur also opens up about how fatherhood has changed him.

"Management changed me first, but being a father changed me dramatically," he explains. "Management also made me more prepared to be a father. Because when you’re a kid you’re taught if something is wrong, you strike it down. Management is a very humbling job because you start to realize that people have very different points of view and while their point of view might not be reasonable, it’s reasonable to them."

"If you’re going to get it [their career] to a place of success, you need to compromise and you need to find a common ground. You can’t just shoot it down and say, 'That’s ridiculous.' And you have to take ownership. If you disagree, you have to take a part in how you got here. So management made me a better man."

Interestingly, elsewhere in the interview, Braun also says that the most valuable lesson he has learned from his mistakes is "ownership, not of possessions but of decisions."

"It’s easy when you’re young to get angry at the way people treat you, but that’s not helpful," he explains. "The best thing I can do is take ownership of what role I can play in the relationship. If someone is angry at me then I must have contributed to their feelings in some way. Right or wrong, I was part of that chain of reaction. Having the ability to say sorry is also very important."

