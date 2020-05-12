Jake Gyllenhaal Sings the Perfect 'Love Song in the Age of Quarantine,' Written and Recorded in 24 Hours

Jake Gyllenhaal is acting out the quarantine romance of our dreams! The 39-year-old star, who has appeared several times in Broadway and off-Broadway productions, teamed up with The 24 Hour Plays to help raise money for charities helping amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As a part of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, Gyllenhaal performed the original song "Across the Way," which was written and recorded in 24 hours.

"A love song in the age of quarantine, this is ‘ACROSS THE WAY’ from the brilliant minds of @jeaninetesori and @lindsayabaire. Written and recorded in 24 hours for the @24hourplays, it was an honor to collaborate with these two from across the way!" Gyllenhaal captioned a video of himself performing the song. "If you can, please donate to @24hourplays."

In the touching clip, Gyllenhaal begins by singing, "Another day in lockdown as panic grips the nation, another day of quarantine and utter isolation. Thank god I have a window, thank god I have a view. Across the street another window and in that window is you."

As the man goes through his weeks in quarantine, he begins to fall for the woman across the way.

"Day 21 I noticed you, you played the clarinet. Day 24 you sort of waved and that's how we met," he continues. "Day 29 we both were up too late. I poured some wine, you raised a glass like we were on a date, a really nice first date."

There are some funny moments too as he sings, "Day 32 I washed my hands, you made a Cornish hen. Day 36 you sewed a mask I washed my hands again," later adding, "So far I'm asymptotic except for a bad case of fomo and a slightly distressing, unhealthy obsession with Governor Andrew Cuomo."

The sweet tune would definitely make for the perfect post-quarantine show as Broadway announced on Tuesday that it would not be reopening its theater doors again this summer in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Similarly, Gyllenhaal announced last week that his Sunday in the Park With George production at the Savoy Theatre in London has been officially postponed.

"Though it may not come as a surprise to many, we have been forced to postpone Sunday in The Park with George at the Savoy this summer," Gyllenhaal wrote on Instagram. "London is like a second home to me and I was so excited to be spending the season in that beautiful city finally bringing our production to the West End. But, in accordance with science, we’re going to have to wait. We will find another Sunday to bring our Sunday to you before too long. Thank you to everyone who already bought tickets (all that will be handled, not to worry) and I hope to see you all in the theater when this moment has passed. Until then, please stay safe and don’t worry: the beard will be back. Bigger and burlier than Broadway."

