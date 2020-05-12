Pregnant Meghan McCain Says She's Achieved 'Full Quarantine Witch Grey Hair' -- See the Selfie!

Meghan McCain is going au naturel amid the coronavirus pandemic!

The View co-host took to Instagram on Monday, showing off her overgrown roots and the grey hairs she's accumulated since staying at home.

"No lies about 'lighting,' 'dry shampoo' or at home treatments here.... reached my full quarantine Witch grey hair completion," McCain joked in her caption. "Longest time in my ENTIRE life without getting my color done. Shoutout to all my fellow women who also hereditarily went prematurely grey in your twenties."

"I'm owning it. Just gotta go find my cauldron. Wanna join my coven? 🔮😈👻" she continued. "Also, please don't ask me to do my color at home. I can barely blow dry my own hair let alone highlight it."

The fun didn't stop there, however! McCain also took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of songs with a witch-y vibe, like Fleetwood Mac's "Rhiannon" and Lana Del Rey's "Season of the Witch."

McCain joins a long list of celebs (Kelly Ripa, Heather Locklear, Kevin Hart, Kelly Osbourne and more) who have ditched the touch-ups while quarantined and are instead embracing their natural locks.

"I'm not thinking about any of that stuff and I'm thinking about how can I help, what can I do?" Osbourne explained to ET via Zoom. "I'm gonna foster some animals, I'm gonna, you know, see what I can do for my local hospitals."

"My parents are really adamant about me not volunteering somewhere until the curve starts to go down because they don't want me to get it but it's really hard to sit here and not help," she added. "I guess by sitting here we are helping."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Gray Hair, Jokes She's on 'Roots Watch'

Eva Longoria Shows How She Covers Her Gray Roots Under Quarantine

How Marie Osmond Takes Care of Her Gray Hair During Quarantine