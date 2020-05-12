'RHOC’ Star Kara Keough Bosworth Talks Regret and ‘Waves of Grief’ After Losing Her Newborn Son
Kara Keough Bosworth is opening up about her precious few days with her newborn son, McCoy Casey Bosworth.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her husband, Kyle Bosworth, welcomed the baby boy on April 6; however, he died April 12 after experiencing shoulder dystocia (where one or both of a baby’s shoulders get stuck inside the mother's pelvis during delivery) and a compressed umbilical cord, which led to brain damage.
Speaking to Good Morning America on Monday, Bosworth shared how the couple made the most of their short-lived time with McCoy -- singing to him, talking to him about things he had done inside the womb and introducing him to his big sister, 4-year-old Decker.
"She got to sing to him and play 'This Little Piggy' on his fingers,” Bosworth shared. “She was very happy to tell the nurses his 'full big name,' as she called it."
"We got some milestones we didn't think we'd get," she added. "We got to change his diaper. I got to get peed on, which is a boy-mom thing I didn't think I'd ever get. We got to hold him, we got to feel warmth in his body."
Five weeks on, Bosworth admitted that she’s haunted by the thought that if she had obtained a further ultrasound prior to giving birth, she and her birthing team might not have been taken by surprise at McCoy’s size.
“How do you hide an 11-pound baby? I will sit here and regret not getting [another ultrasound] for the rest of my life, because I'll think, 'Maybe we would've known. Maybe they would've seen that he had 7½-inch shoulders,’” she said. “But that's just going to be [in] my head."
Bosworth gave birth to McCoy, who weighed 11 pounds 4 ounces, at home in Jacksonville, Florida, after deciding it was safer than heading to a hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Following the birthing complications, McCoy was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, where his heart started beating again after 45 minutes of chest compressions -- a period that Keough said felt “like an eternity.” “He came back to fight, to see if he could live, and it was a miracle,” she said.
Doctors warned that the newborn had suppressed brain activity, and he sadly did not survive.
“I've been lucky to hear from parents that are on the other side of it, or as far on the other side as you can be, and they say it gets better,” Bosworth said. “They say eventually the waves of grief don't feel like they're knocking you over every day, and that you have to just get through it -- but that you aren't alone.”
Bosworth shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on April 15, in which she wrote that McCoy will “live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts” -- referring to having donated his organs to help other babies in need.
View this post on Instagram
On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts. I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: “Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing... and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty - lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.” ——————————————— And Jesus said, “Very truly I tell you, you will weep and mourn while the world rejoices. You will grieve, but your grief will turn to joy. A woman giving birth to a child has pain because her time has come; but when her baby is born she forgets the anguish because of her joy that a child is born into the world. So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” John 16:20 Until we see you again... We love you, McCoy.
She also posted an emotional tribute on May 6. “You would have been 1 month old today,” she wrote. “Your baby acne would be gearing up. You would be getting the hang of pacifiers, sorting out your days and nights, and figuring out how to focus your eyes without them involuntarily crossing. I would have already bought a complete boy’s wardrobe since Decker’s old clothes weren’t really as unisex as I thought. Your dad would be insisting that babies don’t need shoes, but he’d change his mind when he saw the little kicks paired with your chubby cankles.”
View this post on Instagram
You would have been 1 month old today. Your baby acne would be gearing up. You would be getting the hang of pacifiers, sorting out your days and nights, and figuring out how to focus your eyes without them involuntarily crossing. I would have already bought a complete boy’s wardrobe since Decker’s old clothes weren’t really as unisex as I thought. Your dad would be insisting that babies don’t need shoes, but he’d change his mind when he saw the little kicks paired with your chubby cankles. You’d be taking your first naps in the crib, and I’d be fussing about “the schedule.” I’d be realizing that you, just like your sister, prefer Lefty and I’d be pumping Righty to try to bring ‘er up to speed. Decker would want to be holding you all the time, but you’d prefer to be spending your day wrapped around my chest. At least that much is still how it is, my sweet Mack. Decker still wishes she could hold you more. And I still wear you on my heart all day. We miss you like crazy, baby.
Adding to her grief, Bosworth lost her father, Matt Keough, within weeks of McCoy’s death, sweetly writing how he is now on "grandpa duty in heaven."
