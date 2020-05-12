Tyler Cameron on Whether Matt James Should Still Date Clare Crawley After Her Twitter Shade (Exclusive)

Tyler Cameron is pretty confident Clare Crawley and Matt James can "hash it out."

The Bachelorette made headlines after she seemingly shaded James on Twitter for his Cameo account, accusing him of not being there for the right reasons. James, Cameron's best friend, was announced as a cast member on Crawley's upcoming season of the ABC dating show in March -- but the pair have yet to meet in person as production has been halted due to the coronavirus.

"I think if they can sit there and talk as mature adults, they can hash some things out," Cameron told ET's Lauren Zima on Friday, adding that as of now, he "guesses" James is still on board to date Crawley.

"I think Matt is an incredible person and quite a catch. I don't know Clare, but she seemed very pretty and she seems like a fun, outgoing person, very adventurous from what I've seen of her on social media," he explained. "I think they both share a lot of things in common when it comes to that. I would love to see them hash it out and maybe build a relationship from there."

Still, Cameron admits the headlines surrounding Crawley and James' possible beef is "pretty tough" to overcome. "They're both in a tough situation. I mean, these are all waters that no one's ever been through before with the pandemic and everything like that. So, who are we to say there's rules to whatever? I don't know," he said. "It just seems all... they just need to talk it out as adults and it's just crazy that there's all this buzz going on before they even get to meet each other, which kinda stinks."

Cameron and James' friendship goes back years -- and James notably defended Cameron during Hannah Brown's season finale of The Bachelorette, during which she asked Cameron (her runner-up) out for a drink following her failed engagement to Jed Wyatt. James didn't want his friend to be anybody's second choice and made his disapproval of Brown's pursuit of Cameron clear. (James and Brown have since bonded, becoming friends during her quarantine with the group in Florida in March.)

Cameron felt less defensive of James with regard to Crawley's Twitter comments. "I actually laughed my a** off. I thought it was great," he confessed.

"Of course I want to defend Matt, but I understand where Clare's coming from, you know, and I understand where Matt's coming from," Cameron said. James seemingly responded to Crawley's tweets by noting proceeds from his Cameo were going to charity.

"So, that's why I think they need to both sit there and talk it out, and I hope they can get past it and have fun together," the contractor said. "I think, like, Matt can put a smile on anyone's face, and in a time as stressful as being the lead, I think having someone that can put a smile on your face means a lot."

Cameron isn't so sure about returning to the Bachelor franchise himself, but he's all for his friends and family joining Bachelor Nation. He doesn't think his younger brothers, Austin and Ryan, are "of age yet" for the show -- but their father, Jeff, is another story.

"I would so allow my dad to do [the senior version of The Bachelor in the works]," Cameron said -- though he also noted he'd love to set up his father with Dylan Barbour's mom. "He would be a hit. He's a sweet guy, you know?"

For now, audiences can catch Cameron onscreen on his new Quibi show, Barkitecture, with Delia Kenza. Each episode sees the pair work with doggie parents to build a fully customized dog house that redefines sitting in the lap of luxury. Episodes will feature Joel McHale, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Rumer Willis, and more.

"I'm a big dog lover and my background is construction, so when this opportunity came [along, I said], 'I want to be a part of this opportunity any way I can.' And it just worked out," Cameron said. "I'm so excited to share it with you guys. It's just so much fun, and it's just a fun, cute show and for all dog lovers out there."

Barkitecture is streaming now on Quibi.

