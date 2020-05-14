Ashlee Simpson Is Having a Boy -- See Her Gender Reveal!
Ashlee Simpson's two kids will soon have a baby brother!
The 35-year-old singer revealed the gender of her third child with her Instagram followers on Thursday by sharing a video of how she and her family found out. Ashlee and husband Evan Ross have a 4-year-old daughter, Jagger, together, and she also has an 11-year-old son, Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz.
In the video, Ashlee has her kids help her cut a cake and upon seeing blue, Evan shouts, "It's a boy!"
Overwhelmed with happiness, the pregnant star let's her daughter know that she'll soon be a big sister.
Ashlee also shared her pregnancy news last month with her fans on Instagram. "We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 ♥," she captioned a selfie of her and Evan, 31, holding a pregnancy test.
View this post on Instagram
We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 ♥ Thank you @clearblue #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future.
Back in 2018, ET spoke with the couple about the possibility of expanding their family. "Definitely more kids in the future," Ashlee said at the time. "Well, a kid, another kid."
"I want five more, she said one more," Evan quipped. Ashlee chimed in, "I'm like, take it one at a time."
RELATED CONTENT:
Ciara and Russell Wilson Reveal Baby's Gender With Sweet Family Video: 'Prince or Princess?'
'Vampire Diaries' Star Claire Holt Has Precious Gender Reveal Celebration While in Quarantine: Watch!
Lea Michele Flaunts Baby Bump in Bikini Pic
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.