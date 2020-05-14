Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner Also Leaving 'Southern Charm'

Season 7 of Southern Charm is going to look a lot different.

ET has learned that Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner are also leaving the Bravo series.

"They both told production they weren't returning to the show months ago," a source close to production told People, who was first to report the news. "Naomie and Chelsea, like Cam, are just tired of the reality TV drama and don't want to live their lives this way."

ET has reached out to Bravo for comment. The network does not comment on casting changes.

In an Instagram Story, Olindo slammed fellow Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis.

The news of Olindo and Meissner's exit comes just a few days after Cameran Eubanks -- who has starred on the series since its premiere in 2014 -- revealed in an Instagram comment that she would not be returning to the show.

The reality star then shared a lengthy message to her account on Wednesday, writing in part, "Drama is needed to stay relevant on reality television and sadly false rumors about others are sometimes created. Make of that what you will and consider the source."

"My decision was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage [to Jason Wimberly]," she continued. "Please disregard any fabricated rumor. It’s a ploy for ratings and that’s it. Now I absolutely know I was smart to leave the party early. My gut has never failed me."

As fans may recall, season 6 saw Olindo gradually step back from the group, opting out of cast trips as she focused on her budding relationship with Dr. Metul Shah, along with her store, L'abeye.

"Putting your relationship on TV can be very toxic and it’s very scary, because it opens up criticism to other people, and people can just say whatever," Olindo told ET last May. "Metul and I had a really good understanding before of how things were going to be, and how we were going to take it if anything was criticized, but he’s got very thick skin, too."

Meissner, meanwhile, chose to keep her private life off of TV. She, too, maintained a day job outside of the show. When she proudly showed off the home she purchased during season 6, she attributed her success as a hairstylist to the milestone.

