'Supernatural' Plans to Air Final 7 Episodes This Fall

Sam and Dean Winchester are (hopefully) getting the ending they deserve.

Barring any significant developments, Supernatural will air the final seven episodes of season 15 this fall, The CW announced Thursday.

The series, led by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, stopped airing original episodes on March 23, soon after the coronavirus pandemic shut down film and TV productions worldwide. Five of the remaining episodes were already filmed, but the plan is to have Padalecki, Ackles and the cast return to Vancouver in late summer or early fall to finish out the final two episodes.

"We already have five episodes in the can of Supernatural. Jared and Jensen will go back, as soon as we're able to, to finish the final two episodes," The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said on a conference call Thursday with reporters.

"We hope that they will be able to start shooting late summer, early fall. If not, we will become very flexible and rearrange our fall schedule," Pedowitz said, adding that The CW, studio Warner Bros. Television and the cast all want to end Supernatural the way the show deserves. "All want to end 15 years the right way. It is important that these two episodes they will be shooting, will be done the way we want. We are very much attached to this."

The CW's outgoing drama was supposed to go out on a high this May before COVID-19 delayed plans.

Padalecki will have a busy year when production kicks back up. The actor will next move on to the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, Walker, after Supernatural wraps, which Pedowitz confirmed on the call.

Last May, ET spoke with Padalecki and Ackles at The CW's upfront presentation in New York, where they shared their thoughts on the show coming to an end, admitting they aren't looking forward to saying goodbye to the Winchester brothers.

"We don't know [the ending] yet," Padalecki said at the time. "I think, to a certain degree, the fandom won't be happy with any ending. Nor will we, to a certain degree. I don't think any of us want to see this show go."

"I don't think we'll ever say goodbye to these characters," Ackles stated. "I mean, really, living with them for 15 years… is only the start… I think it was Stallone that said that 'to the greatest imaginary friend I've ever had' talking about Rocky Balboa and I kinda feel the same way. These guys will live with us forever."

When Supernatural eventually wraps its 15-season run, it will have aired a total of 327 episodes. The series launched on the now-defunct WB network on Sept. 13, 2005 (it is the only WB show remaining on The CW slate), and catapulted Ackles and Padalecki to stardom.

The CW plans to kick off its official primetime schedule in January 2021, which will include returning shows Riverdale, Nancy Drew, Legacies and Batwoman. New series pickups The Republic of Sarah and the Asian-led Kung Fu reboot are being eyed for midseason next year. The potential Arrow spinoff, Green Arrow and the Canaries, is still very much "alive."

