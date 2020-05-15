Hope Solo 'Heartbroken' After Her Dog Conan Is Shot

Hope Solo shared shocking news with her Instagram followers on Thursday concerning one of her and her husband, Jerramy Stevens', beloved dogs.

The 38-year-old soccer star said that their dog, Conan, was shot on Wednesday and is now in critical condition.

"Our magnificent dog Conan (brown, on the far left) is in critical condition after being shot last night," she wrote alongside a picture of the couple holding hands while surrounded by their dogs. "It's hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act. Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices."

Solo suggested that Conan may need a leg prosthetic.

"We've heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!" she wrote.

On Twitter, Solo shared another photo of Stevens with Conan.

"A beautiful dog, best of the bunch," she wrote.

Conan is the brown one on the far left. A beautiful dog, best of the bunch.



And Jerramy and I want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices. pic.twitter.com/9ArldOif8l — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) May 14, 2020

The professional athlete is definitely passionate about her pets. In a photo shoot for Elle magazine last June, she posed with one of her dogs on a soccer field.

On a happier note, Solo and 40-year-old Stevens -- a former NFL player -- welcomed their twins, son Vittorio and daughter Lozen, on March 4. She shared adorable photos of the newborns sleeping late last month.

