This Father-Daughter Duo Dresses in Costume Every Day to Take Out the Trash
People all across the globe seem to be getting more and more creative with ways to pass the time amid the coronavirus pandemic.
And for many kids right now, that's by dressing up in costume to prove you can be anyone you want to be in quarantine. A Disney princess? Sure. Wonder Woman? Go for it!
For one 3-year-old, girl, Mara, and her awesome dad, Jaime, from Puertollano, Spain, dressing up as a different character has become their favorite part of the day. Because the two only go outside to take out the trash, they've taken it as an opportunity to have some fun with different costumes they have lying around their house.
View this post on Instagram
Día 1 de desconfinamiento!!! Ya que hoy podían salir los más peques, con quien mejor que con ella para dar este paseito hasta el contenedor, la reina de hielo, mi princesa!!! 😆😆😆 Aprovecho para recordaros, que los peques pueden salir siempre y cuando respeten las normas. Por favor papás, tener cabeza que quienes al final sufren nuestros errores son ellos!!! #VolvemosALaCalle #NoNosRendimos #TodoSaldraBien #Covid_19 #Desconfinamiento #Elsa #Olaf #frozen2 #MiPrincesa
View this post on Instagram
5° día de desconfinamiento, la princesa Rapunzel 👸 y su mascota de ojos saltones, Pascal, han podido salir de la casa en la que se encuentran recluidos para poder tirar la basura... bueno algo es algo!!! 😬😬 Ya nos queda menos para salir de esto!! 💪💪 #YaQuedaMenos #Enredados #TodoSaldraBien #Covid_19 #LaPrincesaDePapa #Funidelia
View this post on Instagram
Y para terminar con nuestro peculiar desfile de disfraces hemos traído a #Puertollano a la liga de la justicia encarnado en la encantadora e increíble mujer maravillla y batman. Habrán sido capaces de impartirle justicia al malvado bicho #covid_19.... seguro que sí!!! 💪💪💪 Gracias a todos por habernos aguantado todos estos días!! Sobretodo a mis vecinos que son la leche!!! 😍😍😍 Ya no queda nada para que terminemos de vencer al virus!! #Puertollano #YaQuedaMenos #TodoSaldraBien @mudanzasmmonje #Batman #WonderWoman #LigaDeLaJusticia #VecinosDe10
Turns out, getting all dolled up to take out the trash seems to be a trend these days among all age groups. Danielle Askew of Queensland, Australia, created a "Bin Isolation Outing" group on Facebook so others can share pics of their chic quarantine looks. The group was created on March 27, and already boasts over one million members!
"Basically the bin goes out more than us SO let’s dress up for the occasion!" the group description reads. "Fancy dress, makeup, tutu... be creative! Post photos to cheer us up 😝 after all laughter is the best medicine 😷."
See some of our favorite "trash day" ensembles below:
Posted by Danielle Askew on Saturday, March 28, 2020
View this post on Instagram
#maythefourthbewithyou As a #starwarsnerd May 4th is a day I always celebrate. As we are still in lockdown I was feeling like being a bit silly and dressing in my #princessleia costume around the house. Looking forward to a #starwarsmarathon tonight!! . #maytheforth #maythefourth #starwars #princessleiacosplay #binisolationouting #starwarsfan #starwarsday #starwarsfans #princessleiacostume #quarantinelife #disneyhomeboundchallenge #disneycosplay #disneycostume #popculture #quarantine
View this post on Instagram
Take the bins out but make it fashion 😂 because the bins definitely go out more than I do 💁🏼♀️ Thanks for the nomination @the_real_dads_of_melbourne it was actually fun to get dressed up for a #binisolationouting 💃🏼 it’s probably the only outing the tutu will get this year! 😢 I nominate @rachparcell @brooklynokeefe @themodernminimalist 💕 #isolation #entertainment #TheThingsWeDo #binladies #livinglifeandstyle
View this post on Instagram
Beautiful Saturday🌞my friends!🍀🌻With 🗑 trash only in style😁💕 #70slook #70sstyle #seventiesstyle #70sfashion #70smovies #fashion70 #fashionloverstyle #70sgirl #1970style #outfitofday #popelnicesuperstar #followmystyle #retrostyles #streetwearstyle #streetwear #fashionshoot #streetstyleinspo #streetstyle #outfitideas4you #streetfashionstyle #neutralstyle #fashionloverstyle #1970s #binisolationouting
View this post on Instagram
Thanks to the WONDERful people in public works keeping our lives normal! We’re all grateful for you! #wonderwoman #busstopmama #halloweencostume #costume #wastemanagement #garbage #takingoutthetrash #binisolationouting #psykhehair @psykhehair @wastemanagement @rivertonutahgov Shameless plug for @huskiezlandscaping - 1 year later and I still feel like I’m dreaming! Thank you thank you thank you!!!
View this post on Instagram
I'm a prickly little cactus for Bin Night 🌵😂🤣 . . . #binisolationouting #mycostume #diy #pricklypear #cactus #signs #cardboard #gottahavealaugh #performer #fulltimeidiot #hyperactivepixie #weirdo #sillybilly #binisolationoutingaustralia #binisolationoutin#binisolationouting #BinNight #northernsuburbs #melbourne #victoria #Australia
View this post on Instagram
It’s bin night ... and Genies are about 🧞♀️ I know it looks like a teapot and not a genie lamp, but I am curvier than most genies ... Restrictions might be lifting soon - we can still rummage up a couple more bin night outfits we think 😉💖🐕 #binisolationouting #blossomofburnley #wfhgangstas #geniesistas #threewishes #wewerecrazylongbeforelockdown #iso2020
View this post on Instagram
So THAT BITCH Carole Baskin finally got herself put out with the trash, and Mittens here had the delight of picking her carcass clean! Now hurry up Garbo, this shit’s gettin’ stinky... Love from Brisbane, Queensland. #tigerking #joeexotic #binisolationouting Note: The views and opinions depicted herein do not represent those of the producers or stars of this post in any way. No Tigers, dogs or Carole Baskins we’re harmed in the making of this production.
RELATED CONTENT:
Michelle Obama Announces MTV Prom-athon
'The Office' Cast Reunites on John Krasinski's 'Some Good News'
This Incredible Sidewalk Chalk Art Will Instantly Brighten Your Day
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.