Miles Turns 2: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Throw Son a 'Sesame Street'-Themed Party

It's Miles' birthday!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son turned two on Saturday and the parents went all out with a fun Sesame Street-themed birthday party. Teigen kicked off little Miles' special day by posting a photo of him next to a chalkboard with his current stats and fun facts about him.

"Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life. You’re bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!" the Chrissy's Court star captioned the sweet pic.

Legend also posted the same photo, along with more throwbacks of his son, adding, "Our little guy is 2 today. Happy birthday, Miles!"

Later on in the day, Teigen shared a video of Miles eating his birthday cake and asking him how old he is. "One," the toddler replied, as everyone laughed and Legend said, "You're two now. You insist on not being correct."

"Miles, say I'm two," the singer then told his son, who replied, "I'm two." But when asked how old he was again, he replied, "One."

The family also dressed up for the occasion. Miles wore a shirt with Elmo on it that read "Two," while Legend's shirt said "Dad," Teigen's said "Mom" and Luna's had her name on it.

Miles had a giant Elmo made out of balloons, as well as a Happy Birthday sign. See more fun pics from the family-filled festivity, below.

Celebrate Miles' birthday by taking a look back at his cutest pictures in the gallery below.

