Brian Austin Green Shares Cryptic Post on Megan Fox's Birthday Amid Split Rumors

Brian Austin Green is raising some eyebrows with his latest Instagram post.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram to share a cryptic post about "feeling smothered" on Saturday, which was his wife, Megan Fox's, 34th birthday.

"Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it," Green, 46, wrote alongside a photo of a butterfly on a flower.

Green and Fox have recently been the subject of split rumors, and fans were quick to speculate whether the actor's post was about his wife. Fox has a tattoo of the quote, "We will all laugh at the gilded butterflies" on her right shoulder.

Fox and Green started dating in 2004, and married in 2010. They share three children together -- Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Fox filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but the next May, Fox became pregnant with their third child and confirmed that she and Green had reconciled. In April 2019, Fox officially filed to dismiss her divorce case against Green.

The couple looked happy while stepping out in December 2019 for their first red carpet appearance together in five years. See more in the video below.

