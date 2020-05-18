'90 Day Fiancé': Lana Admits She's Talking to Other Men Online Besides David

After last week's revelation that 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star David's online girlfriend, Lana, is actually real despite plenty of evidence to the contrary, viewers got to know more about the mysterious Lana on Sunday's episode.

Lana, who's 28 years old and is from Pavlohrad, Ukraine, gave an interview with TLC cameras a day before her meeting with David and talked about communicating with the 60-year-old computer programmer over seven years. Lana connected with David through an online dating site and said she liked his photos and that they had a lot in common. She also addressed standing David up all four times he previously went to Ukraine to meet her. Lana said that all of her excuses were true -- experiencing a death in the family and having a health issue -- but on David's most recent trip, she admitted she just simply changed her mind about wanting to meet him despite him waiting at the restaurant for her.

Still, she told a friend on the phone that she's now excited to meet David and that he has a good-paying job. Lana also said it's her dream to come to the United States and is excited that David lives in Las Vegas. She shared that one of her big passions is makeup and that she can't wait to try all the best makeup products in America.

Lana studied Finance, but now wants to work in the beauty or sports industries. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/RJoNEO5Z84 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) May 18, 2020

As for a private investigator David hired telling him that Lana has been chatting with other men online -- which David did not believe -- Lana acknowledged that this was true. However, she refused to elaborate on what kind of relationships she has with these other men.

Meanwhile, upon meeting David, she told TLC cameras that he actually looks better than she expected, but hated his leather trench coat. However, their face-to-face meeting after seven years is beyond awkward. Lana speaks very little English and they have to use a translator app on his phone to communicate, and she clearly looked uncomfortable.

David also appeared to not know what else to do besides hug Lana and express disbelief that they're meeting face to face.

The awkwardness was not missed by 90 Day Fiancé fans on social media.

Anyone else feel the urge to vomit every time David says “mmmmm...” when talking about, or even worse hugging, Lana? 🤢🤮 #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/1TT2W5DyzF — Kerry 🐊❤️🥰 (@LoveGators4ever) May 18, 2020

I was literally cringing the whole time David and Lana were hugging and staring at each other. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/ISifePqjdv — αѕнℓєу. (@ashhdotcom) May 18, 2020

How I looked watching David meet Lana! It was so uncomfortable!#90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/NgvHDp3KbU — Lisa Downey (@verucasalt64) May 18, 2020

A preview of next week's episode spells trouble for the couple, however, when David tells her that he hired a private investigator to find out more information about her. After Lana hears this, she abruptly tells him that it's time for her to go home.

