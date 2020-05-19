Newlyweds' Videos Go Viral After Their Honeymoon Gets Extended Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Newlyweds Michelle and John Senyard had no idea that the coronavirus pandemic would affect their future plans so soon.

After the two tied the knot in San Francisco, California, on March 6, they traveled to Thailand and Sri Lanka for what they thought would be just a few weeks of vacationing. But days after arriving to Sri Lanka, the country started going into lockdown (complete with road restrictions and curfew), and they've been stuck there ever since.

Though they never anticipated an extended honeymoon quite like this, Michelle and John have been making the best of the situation, and documenting their experience via social media. Their travel pics and videos have since gone viral, particularly a 10-second TikTok clip of John swinging from a tree that has surpassed over 4.7 million views.

"When your flight has been cancelled three times now and your honeymoon turns into living in Sri Lanka for 2 months," they captioned it.

@meeshandjohn Yup-2 weeks turned into 2 months. We’ve been married in Sri Lanka longer than we’ve been married in America 😂 🏝##covid19##coronavirus##srilanka##fyp ♬ Summer Days - Martin Garrix / Macklemore / Patrick Stump

In another video, Melissa and John explained that their vacation "is over now," but they've been working remotely. They also only brought two carry-on bags, but are doing their best to "make it work."

"No, we haven't been living in a resort. We've been hopping around surf hostels," they further explained. "Sri Lanka is an amazing country. And we stay goofy because... it hasn't always been easy, but we have each other. Even though we drive each other crazy sometimes!"

@meeshandjohn Well...this is our ##COVID19 Sri Lanka story in under 60 seconds. We’re now waiting for flight home ##4 🙃 ##fyp##srilanka##coronavirus ♬ Surrender - Natalie Taylor

See more highlights from Michelle and John's "self-isolation dates" below:

@meeshandjohn When you’re working remotely but your wife is a professional extroverted troll👹: PART 1 ##fyp##bored##boredinthehouse ♬ BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach

@meeshandjohn Social dist-dancing ##fyp##selfquarantine##wowyoucanreallydance##srilanka ♬ Coincidance - Handsome Dancer

@meeshandjohn I'm a savage, classy, bougie, ratchet ##shelterinplace##dance##dancing##fyp ♬ DJ Yames Mashup 2 - dj_yames

For more feel-good stories like this one, head to ET's Good News section.

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry Surprises Doctor Working on Front Lines of the Coronavirus -- Watch!

Latinx Film Student Becomes First Person in His Family to Graduate College

Brad Pitt Surprises Missouri State University Graduates With Sincere Video Message: Watch