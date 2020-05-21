Chris Pratt Accidentally Deletes 51,000 Emails After His Son Calls Him Out for His Packed Inbox

Chris Pratt is getting a fresh start with his email inbox. The 40-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to tell fans about how Jack, his 7-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris, "gasped in shock" after discovering that his dad had over 35,000 unread emails.

"It's mostly junk. See what I do is I sign up for everything... I'm one of those idiots who will do, like, an IQ test. It'll be like, 'Wanna take an IQ test? Gimme your email!' And then I do, which proves my IQ is about seven," he joked. "And I just get junk from everyone and I just don't erase it."

"But I also want to apologize. There are a lot of emails in there where I just spaced out and didn't get back to you," Pratt continued. "If you're watching this and you're one of those people, I'm sorry. But I'm gonna try. I'm gonna try to get back to you. I'm working on it right now."

At first, Pratt made some progress, setting a goal of sorting through 1,000 emails per day until it was down to zero. When he tried a shortcut, though, things went awry.

"Trying not to panic. I think I just tried something to delete anything unread and it just deleted them. So now I'm like, 'Oh no. I needed to read them. But I don't know where they went,'" he said. "... So if I owe you an email, you might want to follow up on that. Resubmit, perhaps, the email and then I'll read it. It may have just gotten deleted."

It wasn't just the unread emails that got deleted, though. Rather, as Pratt soon discovered, all 51,000 emails in his inbox were sent to the trash.

"Fifty-one thousand messages are in the trash. Oh f**k. What did I do?" he questioned. "It's just deleting them all. All my emails. Oh my God. This could be a real nightmare."

In the last video, Pratt looked freaked out and uncertain as he shrugged his shoulders, let out a laugh, a decided that it was a "fresh start."

In happier news, Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first baby together. Watch the video below for more on the couple.

