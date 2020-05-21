Inside Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's At-Home Workout

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are continuing their workouts while in quarantine. The 44-year-old former MLB pro uploaded a video on YouTube showing off one of his workout routines, which he did alongside his 50-year-old fiancée and two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12.

Rodriguez was outfitted in an all-black ensemble for the workout, while Lopez went the opposite way, wearing white shorts and a matching, midriff-baring hoodie. With her incredible abs on full display, Lopez instructed the group to use their core during the exercises.

One set of the 20-minute workout included a 400-meter run, 15 kettle bell swings, 10 push ups, 15 over-the-shoulder weight lifts and 15 bent-over rows. The two-and-a-half minute video showed the group completing four sets in the 20-minute time span.

Lopez and Rodriguez recently had to put their wedding on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. When ET spoke with Lopez, she shared that they have "three or four different variations" of how the next year of their life, including their nuptials, could turn out.

"Usually when you underwrite a year -- whether [in terms of] scheduling or financially -- you never think that it's going to just stop like this. So we're having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively," she said. "At the same time, I think the most important thing for everybody is to practice great discipline and stay at home. We have to do this together and every person counts. The way we're going to beat this thing is together."

