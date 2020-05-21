Ozzy Osbourne on How His New Music Saved Him From 'Gloom and Doom' Amid Recovery (Exclusive)

Ozzy Osbourne says he turned to music to help him cope with the emotional toll of his recovery.

ET's Kevin Frazier recently spoke with Ozzy, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and their daughter, Kelly Osbourne, via video chat, and the 71-year-old rocker opened up about his recent musical collaborations on his Ordinary Man album, released back in February.

For the album, Ozzy teamed up with Elton John for the title track "Ordinary Man," and Post Malone for the song "It's a Raid." The legendary rocker said recording new music helped to keep his spirits up.

"That whole album came out of nowhere, and it was so much fun," Ozzy shared. "It was what I needed to get me out of my gloom and doom and my recovery."

Ozzy has been battling Parkinson's Disease in recent months, which he first opened up about earlier this year. He subsequently had to cancel his planned world tour to in order to undergo medical treatments, which were subsequently postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he's been staying home and staying safe with his family. "I have never been home so much in my life," Ozzy admitted. "But I must say I am getting ready for the road."

"In my whole life this is the longest amount my dad has ever been in one place," Kelly added.

It's also been weird for Sharon, who has been working remotely as a host of The Talk while staying in self-isolation with Ozzy and Kelly.

"It's been really, really weird, and I'm like, the first couple of weeks was like, 'This is good,' and then rolling into week three, it was like, 'Oh no, I've had it up to here.'"

"It's true, dad and I are professional isolators as it is," Kelly shared. "Like, we have routines that we stick to. We do the same thing every day. My father and I are creatures of habit. But the minute that the option was taken away from us was the minute I'm like, 'Ugh, I need to go out! Why can't I go out?'"

To keep themselves busy, the trio signed on to be a part of Fox's new meta-reality series Celebrity Watch Party, where different celebrities and their families watch and comment on TV shows from their own living rooms.

As part of the taping process, Kelly -- who was living on her own -- decided to move back in with her parents.

"We started to film Celebrity Watch Party, so in order for me to do that I have to spend six days a week in complete isolation so I could be in the room with my dad one day a week," she shared. "Or, I move back in with my family. And I have to say we have been having a really good time."

Check out Thursday's Entertainment Tonight to hear more from the Osbournes about spending time together in quarantine. Check here for local listings.

Celebrity Watch Party airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

