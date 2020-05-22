Eva Longoria Has Social Distancing Anniversary With Her Husband and a Live Band
An anniversary to remember! Eva Longoria and José Bastón didn't let quarantine get in the way of their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple shared a romantic moment over glasses of wine in their own front yard with a live band and flamenco dancers.
"Wow what a wedding anniversary ❤️ Thank you @manuelguitierrez6 and @flamencodistrict for helping us celebrate our anniversary! Dancing 6 feet away 💃🏻...#frontyardflamencoconcert #socialdistancing #anniversary," Longoria captioned a photo of herself and Bastón posing in front of the group.
Of course their adorable 1-year-old son, Santi, was there for the festivities, dancing along to the beat.
"Santi is learning flamenco!! 💃🏻 Thank you @manuelgutierrez6 and @flamencodistrict for the wonderful night! #SixFeetAway#MuchNeededMusic," Longoria captioned several videos of her son busting a move.
The company Flamenco District revealed that the special event was orchestrated by Longoria herself as a surprise for Bastón.
As if the live music weren't enough, the couple also had a stunning balloon display in their yard that read, "Happy 4th Anniversary mi amore."
Longoria recently had a special message for the Class of 2020. Watch the clip below for more:
RELATED CONTENT:
Eva Longoria Shares Inspiring Childhood Memory in Powerful Virtual Graduation Speech
How Eva Longoria, J Balvin and More Are Helping With Coronavirus Relief
Eva Longoria, Jaime King and More Celebs Team Up for Virtual College Graduation Ceremony
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.