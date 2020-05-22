Katy Perry Says She’s ‘Learning to Be a Mom Fast’ in Quarantine With Several Young Kids

Katy Perry is having a crash course on parenting in quarantine. The 35-year-old pregnant pop star appears on Friday's episode of the British program, The Graham Norton Show, where she talks about being quarantined with several young children.

Norton asks Perry if it's true that she has her nieces and nephews staying with her during the lockdown. "There is a three year old and a six year old and my brother had an 8-month-old baby. And Orlando [Bloom] has a son of nine," she answers.

Perry says that having the kids around is causing her to work on her parenting skills before the arrival of her first child.

“I’m learning to be a mom fast. Kids gravitate towards me through my music, so I am used to them, but I am not used to being woken up really early in the morning by them staring at me from the side of my bed!” Perry says.

Bloom shares Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Perry is currently pregnant with the couple's first child together.

Perry recently opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about finding joy in reconnecting with her family while in quarantine.

"I have found a lot of ways to be incredibly grateful and to bond with my family on a deeper level than I ever have, rather than just a vacation or a holiday. There's a new foundation that's being laid within families and between partners and I just think people that are quarantined together," she said. "We'll never forget this time."

Perry also speaks on Graham Norton about releasing the new single "Daisies," which she notes has a new meaning while living in isolation.

“It is a simple message of staying true to your dreams no matter what anyone says. In the pandemic, it took on a whole new meaning for me," the American Idol judge says. "I think I’ve taken some things for granted and when I get out of this hell, I am going to live my best life and do all those things I’ve perhaps put on the shelf because I thought they were accessible at any time.”

She also addresses revealing her pregnancy in her "Never Worn White" music video back in March.

“That was quite early on, so I think half of it [the bump] was Taco Bell!” she jokes. “I thought, ‘What better way to reveal big news in my life to my fans who have grown up with me, than via music.’”

On Friday, Perry kicked off Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series by performing "Daisies" and her song, "Never Really Over," in her backyard next to her "favorite tree."

FULL PERFORMANCE: @katyperry performs #Daisies on @GMA, kicking off our 2020 Summer Concert Series from home.https://t.co/2zzm0vbFzt — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 22, 2020

She also video chatted from Flynn's bedroom in her Los Angeles home, saying, "I'm in my stepson or future stepson's room because it's the furthest away from everyone and I don't want to wake everyone up."

She also opened up about her decision to release her upcoming album while in quarantine, saying, "Quite honestly after my child comes I'm going into my own other version of quarantine and I would like this record that I've been working on for two years to come out and be a gift to the public."

Perry recently opened up to ET about her life in quarantine. Watch the clip below to check out our exclusive interview:

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry Surprises Doctor Working on Front Lines of the Coronavirus -- Watch!

Katy Perry Says Fiancé Orlando Bloom Is Getting 'Fit' While She's Getting 'Square' During Pregnancy

'American Idol': Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Join Lionel Richie for Historic Performance of ‘We Are the World’