'90 Day Fiancé': David and Lana Share an Awkward First Kiss

David's awkward courtship of Lana continued on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

To the shock of viewers this season, 28-year-old Lana finally revealed herself to 60-year-old David on his fifth visit to Ukraine after standing him up or making excuses not to see him during his previous four visits. While David is overjoyed to finally meet Lana face to face after seven years of chatting online, the two are at a loss for words when it comes to actually interacting in person. Lana speaks very limited English and they have to use a translator app on his phone to communicate, and she is clearly uncomfortable showing him any type of affection.

Lana also got upset when David told her he hired a private investigator to find out more information about her after she kept putting off meeting him. Upon hearing this, she abruptly told him she needed to go home after spending just two hours together, despite David waiting seven years to see her.

Later, she admitted to TLC cameras that she had previously given David false information about herself. She said that she didn't give him her real address in Pavlohrad, which is why David was met with a man who said he's never seen her before when he showed up to the address uninvited earlier this season.

Lana explained that she didn't feel safe giving someone she has only spoken to online her real address, and called David "insane" for actually going to the address just to see her. She also refused to tell TLC how much money David, a computer programmer from Las Vegas, has given her over the years.

Still, David is head over heels for Lana, and took her on a second date. The two went bowling together, and David bet Lana that if he could get a strike, she would give him a kiss. Lana reluctantly agreed, and a delighted David told cameras that he was actually a professional bowler in his 20s. However, he hilariously ended up having plenty of trouble getting a strike, which Lana laughed at. He eventually does get a strike, however, leading to an awkward short kiss, which Lana quickly ended.

Meanwhile, David said of Lana, "There's no one else that makes me feel the way she makes me feel. It's that feeling that makes me know I'm in love."

As for Lana, she told cameras that while she liked David, it was too soon for her to be affectionate with him because she was still making her mind up about him. During dinner, David asked Lana to spend the night with him at his hotel, which she declined.

David was obviously disappointed, and told cameras that while he definitely wanted to propose to Lana and bring her to the United States on a K-1 visa, she had to show him more affection first.

