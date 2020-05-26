Kel Mitchell Is Having a Baby Boy -- Watch the TikTok Gender Reveal!

Kel Mitchell is going to have a son! The 41-year-old comedian posted a video to Instagram on Monday of himself with his wife, Asia Lee, and their 2-year-old daughter, Wisdom, to announce the gender of their newest family member.

For the gender reveal, Mitchell and his family participated in the #WipeItDown TikTok challenge. In the video, the comedian sports a black shirt that reads, "This dad is going to be a dad again," as he wipes the bathroom mirror.

Lee appears next, sporting a blue shirt that's similar to Mitchell's, before their daughter jumps in on the fun, wearing a pink big sister shirt.

The trio gathers together for the last shot, with Mitchell excitedly pointing at his blue-shirt-clad wife, indicating that a baby boy is on the way.

"It's a boy," the video confirms.

Mitchell and Lee welcomed Wisdom in 2017. The Kenan & Kel star also has two children from a previous relationship.

Watch the video below for more celeb baby news.

