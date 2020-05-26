Rihanna Celebrates 15 Years Since Release of Her Debut Single 'Pon de Replay'

Rihanna is celebrating "where it all began"!

On Sunday, the songstress took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the 15th anniversary of her first single, "Pon de Replay," which dropped on May 24, 2005.

"#15YearsOfRihanna Thank you for all the love on this hashtag today," the 32-year-old superstar posted. "Man this is trippy. Feels like just yesterday I was shaking in the hallways of Def Jam waiting to audition for Jay. 'Pon de Replay' is where it all began."

She went on to thank fans for their continued love and support over the years.

"15 years later and I'm here because God led me to you, and you guys have held me up, supported me, tolerated me, loved me, kept it too real with me, and we gon always be connected because of that," she wrote.

"I love you Navy, and I cherish you," Rihanna added. "I'm so grateful to be gifted you as my fans and family. G4L!"

While the singer-turned-beauty mogul hasn't released an album since 2016's Anti, she's assured fans that new music is in the works.

In February, Rihanna took a break from trolling fans with jokes about her long-awaited new album by sharing a snapshot of a soundboard that looks like it was taken inside a recording studio. “Gang. back in the STU,” she captioned the photo.

The following month, Rihanna fans got a special treat when she joined PartyNextDoor for his single, "Believe It," off his latest album PARTYMOBILE. The track marked RiRi's first new song since appearing on N.E.R.D's "Lemon" in 2017.

Then, after repeated questions about when she'll be dropping her upcoming ninth studio album, the "Diamonds" singer snapped back at fans on an Instagram Live in April.

"If one of y'all motherf**kers ask me about the album one more time when I'm trying to save the world, unlike y'all president," she said taking a jab at President Donald Trump and pointing out her current focus on coronavirus relief.

