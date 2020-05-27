Lisa Kudrow Talks Quarantining Apart From Husband Michel Stern on 25th Wedding Anniversary

Lisa Kudrow is spending her 25th wedding anniversary apart from her husband. The 56-year-old actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday and revealed why she won't be with her husband, Michel Stern, on their major milestone.

The couple, whose anniversary is on Wednesday, share a son, 22-year-old Julian, who is currently quarantined with Kudrow, while Stern, 62, is in Palm Springs supervising work on their home.

"We were all together in the desert because we have a house there. And then there was the lock-in, so we just stayed put," Kudrow said of initially quarantining in their Palm Springs home. "But that house needed work. And then what happened was, it got to be hotter, as it does in the Palm Springs area, so it was too hot for me."

Kudrow joked that she's "less busy" than her husband, who's spending his time "running around after people with wipes." While spending their anniversary apart isn't ideal, Kudrow noted that it's nothing new for her and Stern.

"We are so used to not actually being able to be together on our anniversary," she said. "We were like, 'Oh, well. Does it matter? I love you. You still love me? Yeah. Great. We're good.'"

Kudrow's anniversary falls on the scheduled release date of HBO Max's Friends reunion special, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the delay in the retrospective's release, Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the series, went ahead and shared one memory from her time on the sitcom.

According to the actress, as a wrap gift from the series, Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the show, gave her a cookie jar that reads "Cookie Time" from Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) apartment, which she once mistook for a clock.

"We were laughing hysterically and crying, because it was the end," Kudrow recalled. "It's funny to us because... we were shooting a scene years before we were finished and my line was, 'Oh, I better get going.' Except I didn't have a watch. We were shooting it and it was too late when I realized, 'I don't have a watch, how do I know I have to get going?'"

"And so as the words were coming out I went, 'Oh good, there's a clock.' I gestured to [the cookie jar] and said, 'Oh, look at the time! I gotta get going,'" Kudrow continued. "And Matthew said, 'Did you point to the cookie jar and say look at the time?'"

"I think the first thing I asked was, 'This is so nice! Did you get permission?'" Kudrow added with a laugh. "My car used to get searched every night when I left."

While fans will have to wait longer to see the reunion itself, Kudrow recently told ET's Nischelle Turner that the special with Perry, Cox, Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer will be "really fun."

"I can't wait for it to happen," Kudrow said. "The six of us haven't been in a room together in front of people in 25 years and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner... I can only imagine. It's gonna be fun. I mean, it'll be really fun."

