Sophie Turner's Baby Bump Can't Be Contained During Getaway With Joe Jonas: Pic!

Sophie Turner is showing off her growing baby bump.

The pregnant 24-year-old actress was snapped on Memorial Day in Santa Barbara, California, with her husband, Joe Jonas, and their golden retriever. Turner dressed for the warm weather, wearing a white T-shirt, shorts, knee-length socks and slides. The Game of Thrones star's baby bump was clearly visible, peeking out from her shirt.

She also, of course, wore a mask, given the current coronavirus pandemic and her previously outspoken comments urging people to self-isolate.

Turner and 30-year-old Jonas have been married since last May. They have yet to officially confirm she's pregnant, though her burgeoning baby bump has done the talking.

Earlier this month, Jonas talked about quarantining with his wife during his appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1's Celebrity Session hosted by The Morning Mash Up.

"We're having a good time," he said. "We got married last year, so we're new to this, so we're still enjoying that time. Also, we were on tour for what feels like more than a year, so being home is kinda nice."

"We appreciate and we know that time for ourselves is important," he added. "So I'll do my thing, she does her thing, even though we're all under one roof. I think that's been helpful for us."

Last month, Turner said she was loving being in quarantine with Jonas during a video chat on Conan.

"Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe's a real social butterfly, so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me," she said. "It's like prison for him, but it's great for me."

"He's DJing at home," she added of how he's been passing the time as she reads scripts. "But it's fun! I pour him his drinks. I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots. He'll text me and be like, 'What time is it?' I'll reply from the kitchen, 'Shot time,' and bring him a shot of tequila."

