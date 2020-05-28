Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Admit They Felt Differently About Having Kids in New Web Series

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are opening up like never before in their new web series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country.

The pair sat down together for the new four-part short film series from I Am Second, getting candid about everything from their faith and family life to differing opinions on hunting and having kids to how they work through conflict as a couple.

In the first episode, titled "I Cry Easy," Fisher and Underwood talk about how some of their differences have shaped their marriage and family. While Fisher grew up knowing he wanted to recreate his happy childhood with a wife and kids of his own, Underwood says she wasn't so sure about motherhood.

"I was never good with other people's kids," she admits. "Why would I be good with one of my own?"

The couple now share two sons -- Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1 -- though they admit their initial reactions upon meeting Isaiah for the first time were just as different.

"I remember, in the delivery room, after he'd just been born and it was just me and Isaiah, and I was just emotional as could be," Fisher said, tearing up in the moment and prompting the episode's title. "It was just one of the greatest gifts ever, and it kind of made me realize how much God loves us, and the sacrifice he made."

While Underwood said it was also love at first sight when she met her son, she admitted there was a bit more fear on her part. "It's just this tiny person that you're just trying to keep alive in the beginning," she said with a laugh. "The first time I held Isaiah, I thought, 'What did we do?'"

The couple's differing opinions on life and love may lead them to conflict, but as Underwood explains, they always find their way through it.

"We learn from each other, and we have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on," she says in the episode. "But at the end of the day, we love each other very much."

"That's where our faith comes in too," Fisher notes. "I think it gives us a center ground, where that's the most important thing in anything."

That faith is also what helped them through a difficult period as they struggled to begin their family. Underwood has been candid about suffering three miscarriages in two years, and episode 2 will see the couple getting emotional as they recall the trying time.

"She was like, 'I lost the baby.' And I was like, 'Well you don't know,' and [she] was like, 'Yeah, I know,'" Fisher recalls in the preview for next week's episode. "We had all these mountaintops, but we hadn't had a ton of valleys like this."

"I just had an honest conversation with God," Underwood adds. "I was hurt, a little angry. And I told him I needed something. We needed to have a baby, or not. Ever."

God & Country producers John Humphrey and Jonah Ingram spoke with ET earlier this week about conceptualizing the series -- a follow-up to Fisher’s involvement in I Am Second’s White Chair short film series in 2014, where he opened up about the personal and professional struggles he battled early in his professional hockey career before returning to his faith.

“They are going to talk about some of the things that they rely upon in their marriage, things they rely upon when things are tough,” Humphrey said of the series. “We all go through the ups and downs of life, and they are no different. They are going to mention that and you’ll be able to hear it directly from them... they were both very into the interview. You could see the emotion.”

“We got into talking about the difficulties of raising a family or some of the personal trials they’ve gone through and there’s some genuine emotional moments in there,” Ingram added. “There were moments where I was glad Mike and Carrie were together, so they could hold each other’s hands and walk through it together.”

New episodes of Mike and Carrie: God & Country are available Wednesdays on I Am Second. See more on the family in the video below.

