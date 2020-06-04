Kanye West Starts College Fund for George Floyd's Daughter, Gives $2 Million to Floyd, Arbery, Taylor Families

Kanye West has given a generous donation to charities associated with George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. The rapper's rep confirms to ET that West donated $2 million in total contributions to support the families and the legal defense for Arbery and Taylor. West also created a 529 college plan while fully covering college tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Additionally, the Chicago native also made donations to several black-owned businesses in crisis in his home state and nationwide, amid the ongoing protests and Black Lives Matter movement that resulted after Floyd's fatal arrest.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, has also been helping in any way that she can. After seeing a photo of a young girl whose face was permanently damaged after she was hit with a rubber bullet while protesting Floyd's death, the mother of four offered to pay for her medical care.

On May 25, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man living in Minnesota, died after former police officer Derek Chauvin held him down by the neck with his knee for more than eight minutes when he was arrested for suspicion of forgery outside a deli. Chauvin has since been fired, arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

As ET previously reported, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also announced on Wednesday that the three other since-fired officers -- Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao -- involved in the fatal arrest have also been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old African American man, was shot and killed by armed white residents on Feb. 23 while jogging in a suburban Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood. Taylor, meanwhile, was a 26-year-old black woman who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, home on March 13.

Following days of nationwide protests, Floyd's family and friends celebrated his life at North Central University's Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis on Thursday.

The service opened with a scripture reading from Rev. Jerry McAfee, pastor of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church. It was followed up with the announcement of a scholarship fund set in Floyd's name from Dr. Scott Hagan, president of North Central University. Kevin Hart, Ludacris, Tiffany Haddish, Tyrese Gibson, T.I. and Master P were among the celebs in attendance.

For more information and to help the Floyd, Arbery and Taylor families, as well as support the Black Lives Matter movement, see below.

Help the family of George Floyd HERE.

Fight for Breonna Taylor HERE.

Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery HERE.

Want to help protesters? Donate to one or more community bail funds HERE.

Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause.

Want to connect with leaders building grassroots campaigns? Click HERE.

Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Offers to Help Protester Hit by Rubber Bullet

Kevin Hart, Ludacris & More Attend George Floyd Memorial Service

George Floyd's Family Honors Him at Memorial