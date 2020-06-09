Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ‘Happy’ If Supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement Means Losing Some Customers

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has reacted to criticism of the company’s support of the Black Lives Matter movement. As thousands around the world push for racial justice, the online retailer posted a statement on its homepage showing its support for equality. “Black lives matter. Amazon stands in solidarity with the Black community,” the note read.

The move prompted disdain from some customers, with one declaring that online shoppers would watch Amazon’s “profits decline and laugh about it” if Bezos continued his support for the movement.

“Pledging support for a bunch of worthless n****s will ruin your company,” wrote the shopper, who said they canceled their order in response to the statement. “White America is sick and tired of this n***a bulls***. I cancelled my order and I know for a fact I won’t be the only one.”

“This sort of hate shouldn't be allowed to hide in the shadows,” Bezos replied, in photos of the email exchange posted on his Instagram account. “It's important to make it visible. This is just one example of the problem. "And, Dave, you're the kind of customer I'm happy to lose."

The post came following an earlier complaint from a consumer who deemed Bezos’ support for the black community “disturbing.” The email had a subject line reading “All lives matter” and chastised the businessman on his stance.

“You provide services to millions of people. Including myself and the rest of my family for our business needs and personal purchases,” wrote the disgruntled buyer, in an email Bezos also shared on social media. "I am for everyone voicing their opinions and standing up for what you believe in, but for your company to blast this on your website is very offensive to me and I'm sure you'll be hearing from others. ALL LIVES MATTER!"

Bezos replied, attempting to educate the consumer. "'Black lives matter' doesn't mean other lives don't matter," he wrote. "Black lives matter speaks to the racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system."

"I have a 20-year-old son, and I simply don't worry that he might be choked to death while being detained one day," he continued. "It's not something I worry about. Black parents can't say the same. None of this is intended to dismiss or minimize the very real worries you or anyone else might have in their own life, but I want you to know I support this movement that we see happening all around us, and my stance won't change."

