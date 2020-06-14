Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood Star, Dead at 34

Rest in peace, Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bollywood actor was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Mumbai police have confirmed Rajput's death and opened an investigation.

Rajput was best known for playing the role of Manav in the TV series, Pavitra Rishta, on Zee Tv. He won several best actor awards for his performance in the series, including the gong at the Indian Television Academy Awards.

The actor made his television debut with Balaji Telefilms' Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008, and earned his first film role in Kai Po Che! in 2013. The movie, which was produced by former Disney executives Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, debuted at the Berlin film festival before its global release. Rajput again earned critical acclaim for his performance, and was nominated for various Indian best debut awards. Among other roles, Rajput also starred in 2019's Drive, which debuted directly on Netflix.

Fans and friends took to social media to mourn Rajput's death.

"Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless," Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter. "I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family."

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

Absolutely shocked and disturbed to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. RIP Sushant. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/SaGi2ym1PB — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) June 14, 2020

A terrible loss, shocked and saddened by the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. May his soul RIP.🙏 pic.twitter.com/AV89Rt8lWV — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

What goes on in our mind to give up on life - one will never know - really shattering news - RIP @itsSSR - more than an actor - great memories of our recent Kedarnath & Sonchidiya.... full of energy - always respectful of everyone around him - in a Flash and then gone too soon — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) June 14, 2020

