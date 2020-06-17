George Floyd's Daughter Gianna Thanks Kanye West for Paying Her College Tuition

George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, is sending thanks to Kanye West after he set up a college fund for her that will cover her full tuition. Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, and the fight to end racial injustice, West also donated $2 million in total contributions to support the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Gianna thanked West via Instagram this week, writing, "Thank You Kanye. Because of You I Will have a college Education."

"Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family @kimkardashian," she added. "#justiceforgeorgefloyd."

Earlier this month, Gianna got emotional while talking about her late dad during a joint appearance on Good Morning America with her mother, Roxie Washington. Gianna said at the time that she wanted the world to know, "I miss him."

"She didn't have to play with nobody else," Roxie added. "Because Daddy was going to play with her all day long… that was his little girl. He loved his little girl."

Roxie also opened up about what it was like seeing her daughter watch the news following the fatal arrest of George last month. "She said, 'I hear them. I hear them saying my daddy’s name,'" Roxie recalled. "She doesn't know what happened. I told her that her dad died because he couldn't breathe."

Hear more in the video below.

