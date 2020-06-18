'Sister, Sister' Actor Marques Houston Defends His Engagement to 19-Year-Old Fiancée Miya

Marques Houston isn't letting negative comments get between him and his engagement to fiancée Miya. The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to defend his relationship with his 19-year-old ladylove.

Posting a photo of the two, he began by explaining that his love life shouldn't even be up for discussion given what's going on in the world. However, as many criticized him for being engaged to someone 19 years younger than him and accused him of being with her when she was underage, the former Sister, Sister star felt he had to speak out.

"I needed to speak because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife and my life. I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend. Never before then, did I even know she existed," he explained.

Houston allegedly started dating Miya in September 2018 and proposed to her in March 2019. In his post, Houston also explained his and Miya's close relationship with his manager, Chris Stokes, whom Miya called "dad."

"Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it. Chris’ real daughter, Chrissy Morales became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness convention," he continued. "It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends. Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing 😁."

He added that "all the rumors about me, none of it is true! And that’s the story. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love."

"There is nothing that can come to light, because there’s no darkness in my life," Houston wrote, adding that he and his fiancée love each other.

Many of his fans took to the comments section to applaud him and to tell him to pay no mind to the negativity.

