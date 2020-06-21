'Bachelor' Alum Courtney Robertson Welcomes First Child With Fiancé Humberto Preciado

Congrats to Courtney Robertson. The Bachelor alum is a mom after welcoming her first child with fiancé Humberto Preciado.

Robertson took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to announce that their baby boy had arrived. The news comes six months after the model announced her engagement and pregnancy last December.

"My guys," Robertson wrote on Sunday alongside a photo of Preciado relaxing on a hospital bed as their newborn son rested nearby. "So in love over here. Happy Father's Day."

The new mom also shared pics and videos of herself with her baby boy, and documented their journey heading home from the hospital.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Robertson vied for Ben Flajnik's heart on season 16 of The Bachelor in 2012. She accepted Flajnik's proposal in the season finale, but they broke up in October 2012. Robertson also dated Arie Luynedyk Jr. before getting together with Preciado.

See more on celeb baby news in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

How Pregnant Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Are Awaiting Baby's Birth

'How to Get Away With Murder' Star Karla Souza Welcomes Baby No. 2