Pink Says Couples Therapy Is the 'Only Reason' She and Carey Hart Are Still Together

Pink is opening up about her marriage to Carey Hart.

The singer recently went on Instagram Live with her therapist, Vanessa Inn, and credited couples therapy as the reason why she and the former professional freestyle motocross racer are still going strong. Pink and Hart tied the knot in 2006, and share two kids together, Willow, 9, and Jameson, 3.

"I got a lot of s**t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling," said Pink, who has previously been vocal about her and Hart's ups and downs over the years. "I talk to Vanessa on my own, and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey, and for Carey and I."

"It's the only reason that we're still together," she admitted. "I think partners, after a long time, we just speak -- I can't say it's a man and woman thing, I think it's a partner thing, a spouse thing -- that you just speak two different languages."

Throughout the discussion, Pink continued to reiterate the fact that "without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean, we would not be together."

"We just wouldn't, because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people," Pink explained. "I mean, what's happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don't know how to love each other, we don't know how to get along, we don't know how to communicate."

As for what Pink and Hart seem to struggle with the most, Pink said, "Intimacy is the part that's hard for me."

"There’s a difference between connection and intimacy. There was a moment in couples counseling with Carey, I'll never forget, in the office I had been complaining about him for years about how he's just not present, he's not here, he doesn't get it, he's not hearing me emotionally, he's not even trying to understand my language," she recalled. "And [Vanessa] was like, 'OK, everybody shut up, stand up, put your hands on each other's hearts and just look into each other's eyes.'"

"Then this man, that I had been saying won't show up for me, his feet were planted in that earth, his hand was on my heart and his eyes were looking into my soul and guess what I did? I started giggling and I looked away, and in that moment I realized that I was a little bit full of s**t," Pink confessed. "I was the one here that was just talking and there have been many of those times."

Pink, 40, and Hart, 44, celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in January. "We've been at this thing a long time, babe," the singer wrote at the time. "It isn't perfect, but I’m grateful it's ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. You're a real man, Carey Hart."

Hart echoed his wife's sweet sentiments, writing, "14 years married to this amazing woman. I'm so proud of the life that we have built together."

"Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now!" he added. "Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family."

