'90 Day Fiancé': Armando Tells His Parents He's Gay and Moving to Be With Kenneth

Armando's parents got a shocking wake-up call when it comes to their only son on Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Armando came out to his parents, given that he has already made plans to live with his partner -- 57-year-old Kenneth from St. Petersburg, Florida -- in another part of Mexico. Armando, 31, previously explained that he tried to tell his parents he was gay three years ago, but that they did not accept it and that he's been afraid to bring it up since.

"I've spent my whole life hiding who I am," he tearfully told them.

He also told his parents that he married his now deceased ex-wife so that people wouldn't talk badly about them.

"There were nights where I cried alone because of hiding who I was," he said. "I know it's a process to accept it, but I just want you to know this is who I am. And, as a son, the only thing you have more than anything, are your parents. So, when you feel like they don't love you, it's hard."

At this point, Armando's mother broke down in tears and asked him how he could think she doesn't love him as she gave him a hug. Armando's father also held his hand and told him that he was still his son, and that he loved him the same.

Armando's parents told TLC cameras that as parents and because of their pride as Mexicans, they didn't see the reality, which is that their son is gay. His mom cried and said the situation was "very difficult" for her.

Of course, Armando coming out wasn't the only bombshell he dropped on them. He later told them about Kenneth, and that they plan to move out of San Felipe so that they can live openly and have privacy. Armando is bringing his young daughter, Hannah, with him, and said he and Kenneth plan to be a family.

While his mom said she was sad but understood that this new life was her son's "happiness," his father needed more time to process it all.

"I don't know. I need more time," he told Armando. "Time will tell."

However, Armando stuck to his guns, and said that when he visited his parents, he was planning to do so with Kenneth, and hoped that he would be accepted.

ET spoke with both Armando and Kenneth before their season of 90 Day Fiancé started, and Armando revealed that he initially told his parents that he was participating in a documentary so that they would participate in filming, and that he didn't think they would have been part of it if he had told them the truth. The couple is making history as the first male gay couple on the massively popular 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

"I'm a little nervous, personally, not knowing what to expect," Armando said about anticipating the reaction to their love story. "I'm recently coming out so, you know, putting it out to the world is a big step for me."

Meanwhile, Kenneth noted, "It's amazing to show people that two men can love each other and have a great life together."

Armando also fought back tears and stressed that despite any negative opinions or people not accepting them, he was going to end up with Kenneth.

"He's been the one person that's always supported me," he shared. "So, no matter what happened, he was my happiness, and no matter how things go with my parents or anybody in the world, nothing is going to take that away from me."

